Irrfan Khan's NSD batchmate Alok Chatterjee passes away, Swanand Kirkire pays tribute to theater actor: ‘Ek nayaab abhineta…’
Veteran theater actor Alok Chatterjee, a batchmate of Irrfan Khan at NSD, passed away at 64. Swanand Kirkire paid tribute, remembering him as a unique talent.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Renowned theater artist Alok Chatterjee, who was a contemporary of the late Irrfan Khan at the National School of Drama (1984-1987), passed away on January 7 at the age of 64. He had been struggling with health complications for some time, which ultimately led to multiple organ failure, according to reports.
Lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire paid a heartfelt tribute to Alok Chatterjee on Instagram following his passing. Sharing a poignant photo of Alok dressed in a formal shirt and gazing away from the camera, Swanand expressed his grief in Hindi.
He wrote, "Alok Chatterjee.. ek nayaab abhineta chala gaya! Woh NSD mein Irrfan ke batchmate the (Alok Chatterjee .. A unique actor is gone! He was Irfan's batchmate in NSD."
In a touching metaphor, he added, "Irrfan agar Kalidas the toh Alok Chatterjee Vilom! Vilom apne Kalidas se milne chala gaya! Rest in peace Aalok Bhai (If Irrfan was Kalidas then Alok Chatterjee was Vilom! Vilom went to see his Kalidas! Rest in peace brother Alok)!"
Take a look at it below!
According to India Today, veteran theater actor Alok Chatterjee passed away on Monday at the age of 64, around 11 pm. He had been battling prolonged health issues, and his demise was attributed to multiple organ failure.
Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Alok Chatterjee secured a scholarship to study at the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1987, where he graduated with top honors. He later led the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) as its director and mentored aspiring actors at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares in Mumbai.
Celebrated for his exceptional stage productions, including Nat Samrat and Death of a Salesman, Chatterjee also contributed as an instructor at NSD and FTII. In 2023, he received the esteemed Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from President Droupadi Murmu.
