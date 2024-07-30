Irrfan Khan’s NSD colleague Mita Vashisht claims she had premonitions about late actor’s demise; 'Shayad ek do din mein woh jane wala hai'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Irrfan Khan served the showbiz for almost 35 years before leaving for his heavenly abode in 2020. The actor’s sudden demise came as a shocker for the entire country, including his close family and colleagues. During a recent appearance on The Lallantop YouTube channel, Mita Vashisht who happens to be Khan’s NSD batchmate, revealed having premonitions about his demise.

Mita Vashisht claims to have premonitions about Irrfan Khan’s death

The Ghulam actress detailed in length that just ten days before Irrfan Khan’s death, she had a long discussion with him in her dreams. Mita claimed Irrfan told her, ‘Bahot time ho gaya yaar hum nahin mile (We haven’t met him in a long time)’. The 56-year-old said that her dream filled with laughs lasted for almost 45 minutes and when she woke up, Vashisht felt some kind of peace within herself.

ALSO READ: Piku Turns 9: Bringing Irrfan Khan-Amitabh Bachchan together was ‘Robert De Niro-Al Pacino moment’ for Shoojit Sircar

She continued, “Maine kaha, ‘yeh jaane wala hai. Shayad ek do din mein woh jane wala hai. Woh nahin rahega (I had a feeling that he will be soon gone, maybe in a day or two. He won’t survive).” Mita Vashisht called up a friend to enquire about the whereabouts of Irrfan soon after with the hope that she could meet him. However, at that time, Irrfan Khan was spending time with just his family.

Advertisement

Mita Vashisht recalls an intriguing incident involving Irrfan Khan’s procession

Irrfan Khan passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic and when it happened, Ashok Kumar Bhagat came to her and asked, ‘Mita, Irrfan ka funeral hai, jana hai na? (Mita, we have to attend Irrfan’s funeral)’ and she went ‘of course’. While Vashisht went all covered up, she also recalled how many who had nothing to do with Irrfan were passing by the cameras of the media.

Mita recalled that because she was not allowed to enter the cemetery as she was a woman, she stood outside near the barricade. When the procession was initially going in the opposite direction, they changed direction and walked past her. “I laughed and told myself, “Dekh, aa gaya bye bolne (see you came to say goodbye to me),” Vashisht said.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan didn’t like the word ‘improvise’; Mita Vashisht says Ghulam star would have treated her better if she was commercial actress