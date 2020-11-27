Irrfan Khan's son Babil cherishes his childhood days as he shares a throwback photo clicked by the late actor

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, who often shares throwback pictures with his father, has cherished his childhood days in his latest social media post. Check out the pictures.

It has been seven months since Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on April 29 this year. His family members, friends and fans are still struggling to come in terms with his unfortunate death that has left everyone heartbroken. Amid this, his son Babil Khan keeps his memories alive by sharing throwback pictures with the late actor. He often treats us with the adorable videos and photos that speaks volumes of how much he misses his father. And, now in his latest social media post, Babil has cherished his childhood days as he fondly remembers the late actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared two pictures, clicked by Irrfan Khan. In the first picture, the younger Babil can be seen painting while another photo shows his painting skills. The picture read as, “I love you my dearest Mumma from Babil. Needless to say, he looked as cute as button in the photo. Earlier, he had shared a funny prank that Irrfan used to play on the family. While sharing the throwback video, he had written, “Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia.”

Check out Babil Khan’s Instagram post:

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer. He had undergone an intensive treatment in the United Kingdom but succumbed to cancer. He is remembered for his outstanding performances in films like Hindi Medium, Paan Singh Tomar and Piku to name a few.

Read Also: Babil Khan shares how dad Irrfan used to sneakily shoot videos & brother Ayaan was always the last one to know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Babil Khan

Share your comment ×