Irrfan Khan’s son Babil doesn’t want to use his privilege to find work: Instead I utilize baba’s connections..

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is quite active on Instagram and often shares throwback pictures with his late father, interesting anecdotes, and his precious memories with Irrfan Khan. He made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala, which was released on 1st December 2022. While many started comparing his acting skills with Irrfan, Babil always maintained that he isn’t trying to be his father and that he wants to sustain his individuality as an artist. In a recent interview, he also opened up about how he wants to utilize his privilege to evolve, rather than to use it to find work. Babil Khan talks about utilizing his privilege to evolve and grow

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Babil said that he isn’t trying to battle any questions that come with privilege. Acknowledging his privilege, he said, “I have experienced privilege in my life, why must I hide from that truth? Instead, I try to stay true to my sense of morality and the values of my upbringing in the use of that privilege.” He said that using privilege as a shortcut to success is not his way, but he believes in utilizing the privilege to grow and evolve. He added that he doesn’t wish to use his privilege to find work, he utilizes his father Irrfan Khan’s connections to learn from people who are masters of the craft.

“This notion arises within me from the understanding that life gives you privilege as an opportunity and the way you put that opportunity into effect is the test of your character. For instance, instead of using my privilege to fetch me work, I utilise the privilege of baba’s connections through being around and absorbing from people that are immersed in and masters of the craft; then I apply the knowledge gained from those experiences in my auditions and my work. I don’t think the ethical questions regarding privilege are about whether or not you have privilege but rather about how you use it,” said Babil. About Qala Helmed by Anvitaa Dutt, Qala is a psychological drama film starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz.

