Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses gratitude towards everyone sending their condolences with an emotional note

Irrfan Khan passed away just yesterday and it feels like a personal loss for thousands of people across the world. Amid these testing times, son Babil Khan shared an emotional note expressing his gratitude.

Irrfan Khan passed away yesterday due to a colon infection after being unwell for a while. The actor was diagnosed with a tumour back in 2018, and ever since, he has been fighting this fight. While the world is grieving the loss of a gem that he is, as a person, and as an actor, this is a big loss for his family, who must be going through a difficult time with Irrfan's death following closely after his mother's. Irrfan was 53 and is survived by his wife, and two sons - Babil and Ayan.

Babil, took to social media, as he penned a little emotional note sending out gratitude for people sending their prayers, however, he also mentioned how this is not the time he can speak to anyone, and while he will speak, right now is not the time. He went on to write, 'I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you.'

Babil Khan's note post Irrfan Khan's demise:

Everyone from across the entertainment industries have expressed their grief and sent out prayers for the actor and his family. The news of Irrfan's demise was first shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who wrote, " “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

