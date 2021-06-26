  1. Home
Irrfan Khan's son Babil is 'honoured' to work with Shoojit Sircar & Ronnie Lahiri; Shares PICS from sets

Babil Khan recently shared pictures with director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. Check it out.
26590 reads Mumbai
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan will be soon making his debut in the film industry. Reportedly, the aspiring actor is already getting offers from the directors and producers. Recently, Babil shared a couple of pictures with the ‘Piku’ director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. In one of the pictures, three of them can be seen posing for a snap. In another picture, the trio can be seen sitting on the sets of the film. Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have previously worked with Irrfan Khan for the film ‘Piku’. 

This time the director-producer duo have taken Babil Khan on board. Expressing his gratitude, Babil shared the pictures and wrote, “Honoured to work with you legends”. Babil Khan is soon going to be seen in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri. Lahiri took to his Instagram and confirmed the news, he wrote, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun”.

Take a look at the picture:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

The details of their upcoming project will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Babil’s well-wishers are happy to know about his collaboration who are appreciating the upcoming actor. A user commented as, “Mind blowing”, while another users wrote, “cannot wait!!!!!. Good luck and much love”, “can't wait to see you shine”, “Wow !!!! Something special is in the making”.

Babil Khan’s Instagram is filled with throwback pictures of his late father Irrfan Khan.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Babil misses Irrfan Khan & says he's been working 'so hard': Wish you were here to witness 

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

Anonymous 5 hours ago

he garnered so much publicity by crying everywhere..

