Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan opens up on giving auditions to get work; says, 'I don't use the privilege'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is one of the most loved star kids in the entertainment industry. He often shares throwback pictures with his late father, heartwarming anecdotes, and precious memories with Irrfan Khan. Babil made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala, which was released on December 1, 2022. While many started comparing his acting skills with Irrfan, Babil always mentioned that he is not trying to be his father and wants to sustain his individuality as an artist. In a recent interview, Babil opened up on how he gives auditions to get work and also revealed that he does not use the privilege to get jobs.

Babil Khan opens up on giving auditions to get work

In an interview with BBC Asia Network, Babil Khan opened up about how he gives auditions to get work and makes he is not using his privilege. He said, “I have reflected upon how I deal with my privilege. I give auditions, I don’t use the privilege to get jobs, to get work.”

Sharing an incident of how a producer of one of his films could not believe that late actor Irrfan Khan’s son was giving auditions, he said, “I give my auditions, I train diligently and I work really hard towards becoming an actor. I just finished a film and the producer of the film came in and told me ‘I am a huge fan of yours,’ so I asked ‘why?’, and he said, ‘first, I’ve been looking at the footage and it is amazing, and second — I can’t believe Irrfan Khan’s son coming and giving an audition, and your audition was insane, and we are so proud of you.’”

Babil further revealed that he gives auditions to clear self-doubt as he said, "And that made me feel so good. I didn’t pick up the phone even though mumma had the contacts, though she’ll never do it, but I gave that audition. I cannot imagine myself getting work not having earned it because then there will always be that self-doubt that I didn’t earn this."

Work-wise, after appearing in Qala, Babil will be seen sharing screen space with Juhi Chawla in Friday Night Plan.

