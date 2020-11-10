Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens a heartfelt note for the late actor as he shares a throwback PHOTO of his parents

Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020. His son Babil has recently remembered him through an emotional post.

This year has not been good for Bollywood as the industry has lost many gems in the past few months. One of them is Irrfan Khan who left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and was fighting a long battle of two years with the same. The talented star’s untimely demise has left a deep void in the industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming times.

Meanwhile, his son Babil often shares fond memories of the late actor on social media. He has recently shared a throwback picture of his parents and penned a heartfelt note while remembering Irrfan Khan. He writes, “It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you.”

Check out the post below:

Irrfan Khan’s last movie was Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and others in the lead roles. The comedy-drama is a sequel of the 2017 movie Hindi Medium. It has been directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from that, Irrfan’s movie Qarib Qarib Singlle has completed three years today. The romantic comedy also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu and was directed by Tanuja Chandra. Ardent fans of the late actor are surely going to miss him while recalling the fond memories of the movie.

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

