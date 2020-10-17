Irrfan Khan's son Babil recalls how he diverted a crowd during the shoot for Qarib Qarib Singlle in Gangtok

Babil Khan often shares fond memories related to his late father Irrfan Khan on social media. He has once again shared an interesting story that is worth a read.

One of the finest actors of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan, left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, leaving the nation heartbroken. He has left a deep void in the Indian film industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming times. Post his demise, the Angrezi Medium star’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan have been cherishing his memories on social media by sharing throwback pictures, videos, BTS glimpses of movies, anecdotes, and other related stuff.

Babil Khan has recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of Irrfan Khan’s movie Qarib Qarib Singlle. He also recalls a story while he was assisting with the camera team. Babil writes, “There was a shot needed on a Gangtok street but the people would crowd around the set and Baba, soon after a few takes it started seeming impossible to shoot the sequence. So, Tanuja ma’am handed me a guitar and said go 100m away and start performing.”

He further writes, “She called out a loud “PACK UP!” for the crowd to hear and then I started singing with the guitar and the crowd dissipated towards this new divertissement. As I sung they quickly shot the sequence using natural light and finished the job. True story. Funny. Experience to use for all filmmakers, use your interns in the most creative ways.” Babil ends the post with a hard-hitting note where he takes a jibe at selected news and media outlets. He adds that they control the information that is being distributed to the people and are running a similar divertissement.”

Check out Babil Khan’s post below:

Talking about Qarib Qarib Singlle, the movie featured Irrfan Khan alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. The romantic comedy was directed by Tanuja Chandra and was released into the theatres in 2017. It received a positive response from the audience upon its release. For the unversed, the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar co-produced the movie.

