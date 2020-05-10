Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembers his late father as he shares another sweet memory of the actor; See Post

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is now reminiscing some fun memories he shared with his dad. Check out his latest post below.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan seems to be the more social media savvy person of the two sons as he shared another sweet memory of the actor. Irrfan, who passed away on 29th April after he succumbed to colon infection, was mourned not just by the film fraternity in India but in Hollywood as well. The actor has left behind a legacy like no other. His son Babil is now reminiscing some fun memories he shared with his dad. On Sunday, Babil took to Instagram to share a photo and video of the late actor playing with his cat.

In the black and white photo, Irrfan can be seen devoting complete attention to the cat as he plays. In the video, the cat can be seen adorably cuddling and licking Irrfan's palm and fingers. Just a few days ago, Babil had shared a video of his dad taking a dip in a freezing lake. Irrfan's carefree side was a treat to his fans as he continued to swim in the cold water.

Check out Irrfan's videos shared by Babil below:

Paying a tribute to Irrfan's remarkable work, two Mumbai artists have also dedicated a wall mural to the actor in the famous bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra. Babil had also shared a picture of the same on his Instagram Story a few days ago.

