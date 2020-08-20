Irrfan Khan's son Babil REVEALS Sanjay Dutt was one of the first people to offer help when his dad passed away

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan requested everyone to let Sanjay Dutt battle his illness without the anxiety of media in a heartfelt Instagram post for his Sanju bhai. Read his full note below.

Irrfan Khan's death is still a very heartbreaking loss for the acting industry as he was a talent extraordinaire. While the nation still mourns his loss, carrying his legacy forward is his beloved son Babil Khan who has been sharing many wonderful memories of his Baba on Instagram. Fans of the late actor are in awe of Babil's way with words as he pours his heart out every single time. This time, Babil took to opportunity to talk about Sanjay Dutt aka his Sanju bhai, who is currently battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Sharing a black and white photo of Irrfan and Sanjay snapped in a candid conversation, Babil began, "Writers must wonder ‘how to start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need." Talking about the kind of gentle soul that Dutt is, Babil resumed, "Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support."

"Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again," Babil concluded his heartwarming post for Dutt.

Meanwhile, Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt revealed in a statement that the actor will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai.

