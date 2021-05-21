Irrfan Khan's son Babil says he's 'lost & insecure' as he misses him with a pic: Can't figure out who to trust

Remembering his late dad, Babil Khan shared a rare photo of Irrfan Khan from a college play as he penned an emotional note for him. The star kid is all set to debut in Anushka Sharma's backed web project titled Qala with Tripti Dimri.

It has been over a year since the sad and tragic demise of legendary star Irrfan Khan and well, his friends, family and fans are still trying to cope with his loss. His son Babil Khan often shares rare photos of his father on social media and recently, he did the same with an emotional note. Babil, who is gearing up for his debut in showbiz, seemed to be in a low state of mind about trusting people and hence, penned a note to his father with a rare photo from his college play.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a still from Irrfan's college play and expressed that he was feeling lost, insecure and frightened. Further, he shared in his emotional note that he is slowly falling in love with the attention he is getting. Writing to his late dad Irrfan, Babil expressed that he finds it hard to decide who he should trust in the world and that he is heartbroken too. Sharing the note, Babil wrote, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

Take a look at Babil's note for Irrfan Khan:

As soon as Babil shared the note, several celebs sent him love and strength in the comments. Actress Sandhya Mridul wrote, "It’s hard but not hopeless but someday it will make sense .. I know this .. sending love." Anup Soni also wrote, "Much Love...Stay Strong." Irrfan's wife Sutapa and Babil's mom also shared her take on her son selecting a rare picture of the late actor to ask him an existential question. She wrote, "It's a sign that without knowing perhaps you chose an existential plays still to ask him an existential question."

On his first death anniversary, Babil shared a photo of his late dad from chemo days where he was making his own table and penned a gut-wrenching note for him. The star kid often shares rare anecdotes with Irrfan's fans on his social media handle and leaves them emotional. Babil is also gearing up to debut in 's web project titled Qala. The first look of him and Tripti Dimri in a video from the project left fans excited to see Irrfan's son take his father's legacy forward.

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

