Irrfan Khan's son Babil says late actor 'liked it wild' as he shares PHOTOS of his grave in Mumbai

A few fans of Irrfan Khan were concerned about the wilderness around the late actor's grave. His son Babil Khan has laid all the worries to rest through an Instagram post.

This year has not proved to be a good one for Bollywood. The film industry lost many valuable gems and Irrfan Khan happens to be among them. The late actor left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 post succumbing to colon infection. The 53-year old star’s last rites were performed in Mumbai. Now, his son Babil Khan has recently shared a few pictures of his grave along with a long post meant for the Angrezi Medium actor’s fans.

The first picture shows his younger son Ayaan watering the grave and the second one shows flowers laid out on the same. Babil begins by saying that Irrfan Khan liked it wild. He mentions about the wilderness around the grave that made some of the late actor’s fans worried. His wife Sutapa Sikdar had also written about the same on social media. Babil clarifies the same and writes, “He always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness.”

Check out the post below:

Babil Khan further adds a note written by Sutapa Sikdar in which she mentions that women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. She further talks about a memory stone of the Hindi Medium star that she laid in Igatpuri. Sikdar states that she had planted the Raat ki Raani (plant) there. She quotes, “He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended.” While talking about a photo of the graveyard sent by someone, Sikdar mentions that what she saw is wild and beautiful. She further writes, “Why should everything be exactly as per definition... And the plants have grown maybe for a purpose look closely.”

Also Read: Babil Khan pours his heart out in a note to Irrfan Khan: I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×