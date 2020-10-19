Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares a cute selfie with his mother Sutapa Sikdar as they reunite in London

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan often shares throwback pictures and videos of his late father. Interestingly, he recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him along with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. He has also shared a video on his Instagram story. Babil recently reached London to pursue his further studies, and now, his mother has also reached there to be with him for some time. Babil shared a cute selfie after they reunited and the mother-son duo looks beyond happy in the same.

While sharing the selfie with his mother and Babil wrote, “Queen ma.” In the picture, both of them can be posing for the camera and flashing their smiles. Soon after Babil posted the selfie, several fans started pouring in comments on his post. One of the users wrote, “Now that's smile vd peace of mind when mom is ur besides”. To this, Irrfan’s son replied, “word.” Another user asked, “Where is Ayaan??” To which, Babil replied, “preparing for exams in India.”

Take a look at Babil Khan’s latest post here:

Recently, Babil shared a funny incident which happened during the shooting of his late father’s film Qarib Qarib Singlle. His post read, “So the story is: I was assisting with the camera team on QQS. There was a shot needed on a Gangtok street but the people would crowd around the set and Baba, soon after a few takes it started seeming impossible to shoot the sequence. So, Tanuja ma’am handed me a guitar and said go 100m away and start performing. She called out a loud “PACK UP!” for the crowd to hear and then I started singing with the guitar and the crowd dissipated towards this new divertissement. As I sung they quickly shot the sequence using natural light and finished the job. True story. Funny. Experience to use for all filmmakers, use your interns in the most creative ways. (The sad truth is most of the times our politics and selected news and media outlets that control information being distributed to our people also are running a similar divertissement.) “

After a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour, actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020.

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

