Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares a video of the late actor eating pani puri; Overwhelmed fans shed silent tears

Remembering dad Irrfan, his son Babil shared an adorable video of the late actor on Instagram wherein he is seen enjoying pani puri at a restaurant. Fans have been left emotional post that.

Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection on April 29 after battling with the neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. The actor was considered one of the most talented and extraordinary actors we had in our industry. His craft and vision were not just limited to the country, but also worldwide. Irrfan was amongst the few actors who had got international acclaim. After he passed away, his son Babil shared an adorable video of the late actor on Instagram wherein he is seen enjoying pani puri at a restaurant.

“When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri,” he captioned the post. This post of his left fans shedding silent tears. While a few mentioned that for a moment, they thought he is here for real, another fan extended condolences to the family. “For a second mujhe laga jaise he is there. Kuch hua hi na ho (For a moment, I felt that nothing has happened)," one fan wrote, while another extended support, “All the love to you and your family."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on May 1, 2020 at 6:42am PDT

Meanwhile, Babil, his brother Ayaan and mother Sutapa Sikdar also shared a beautiful note on Irrfan’s demise on Friday wherein they expressed gratitude to his doctors and fans. They wrote, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know."

