Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares a video of the late actor eating pani puri; Overwhelmed fans shed silent tears
Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection on April 29 after battling with the neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. The actor was considered one of the most talented and extraordinary actors we had in our industry. His craft and vision were not just limited to the country, but also worldwide. Irrfan was amongst the few actors who had got international acclaim. After he passed away, his son Babil shared an adorable video of the late actor on Instagram wherein he is seen enjoying pani puri at a restaurant.
Meanwhile, Babil, his brother Ayaan and mother Sutapa Sikdar also shared a beautiful note on Irrfan’s demise on Friday wherein they expressed gratitude to his doctors and fans. They wrote, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know."
From Sutapa, Babil and Ayaan... pic.twitter.com/djfdp5KxTL
— Irrfan (@irrfank) May 1, 2020
