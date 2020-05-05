Irrfan Khan's son Babil shows actor's carefree side as he shares video of him jumping into freezing lake

Today, Irrfan's elder son Babil Khan took to Instagram to share a video of his father enjoying a dip in a freezing lake. The video will definitely put a smile on your face. Check it out below.

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away last week in Mumbai but his sons Ayaan and Babil Khan are sharing some of the actor's documented photos and videos on social media. Today, Irrfan's elder son Babil took to Instagram to share a video of his father enjoying a dip in a small lake. The adorable videos shared by Babil shows the late actor taking a swim in freezing ice cold water. Not just that, it also highlights Irrfan's carefree side as you can see the 'Piku' actor jumping into the lake.

Babil posted two videos. The first video shows Irrfan taking a plunge in the pool. The second video shows Irrfan freezing due to the cold water. He can be seen looking the camera and saying, "It's Ice." The videos quickly received some love from Irrfan's fans. Ishaan Khatter also left a heart emoji in the comments.

Take a look at Irrfan's videos shared by Babil:

Paying a tribute to Irrfan's remarkable work, two Mumbai artists dedicated a wall mural to the actor in the famous bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra. As part of the Bollywood Art Project, Irrfan's wall mural was painted by two artists named Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya. The black, yellow and white mural is also very close to where Irrfan shot for his 2013 film The Lunchbox. Babil also shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram Story. The stunning mural is definitely an eye-catcher.

