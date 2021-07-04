Irrfan Khan's unreleased 2005 film Dubai Return drops on YouTube; Proud son Babil Khan shares poster

The film, described as a whacky comedy, stars Irrfan, Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan and is directed by Aditya Bhattacharya.

Irrfan Khan's fans have a big reason to rejoice! The late actor's unreleased film Dubai Return has made its way to the Internet. As a part of Mumbai's Bandra Film Festival, the film released on YouTube on 3 July, Saturday and is already making headlines. The late actor's proud son took to social media to drop the unreleased 2005 film's poster which will immediately take you back in time and remind you of the hand painted film posters.

Irrfan's son Babil Khan was a proud son as he shared the film's poster on Instagram and wrote, "Releasing tomorrow on YouTube!" Several of the actor's fans flooded the comments section and expressed their excitement at getting to the opportunity to watch another piece of work by the legendary actor. "Very excited," wrote one fan while another commented, "Can't wait bro."

On YouTube, the almost 2-hour long film Dubai's Return's synopsis reads, "Ten years ago, small time crook Aftab Angrez made a hit-man's dream debut in the Mumbai underworld with a shocking, high-profile killing. Much to his bad luck, the credit was attributed to someone else. Now back in Mumbai, with the help of two long-retired gang-mates, he sets out to regain that long lost glory. A bitter-sweet tale about lovable losers, identity crises, dashed hopes, and many misfired bullets that is riddled with laughs."

