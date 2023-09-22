Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa recalls how The Lunchbox played a big role in his life: 'All childhood trauma gone'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.



Bollywood actor, the late Irrfan Khan deserves all the adulation and accolades in the world. The legendary actor has given us an array of brilliant movies to binge on which includes Life…in a Metro and Piku. While he has delivered innumerable successful movies, one of his works that stands out is The Lunchbox, which also starred Nimrat Kaur. Recently, the movie clocked 10 years of its release and Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a throwback picture of the actor, penning a heartfelt note.

Sutapa Sikdar recalls ‘Irrfan’s real-life relationship with lunchboxes’ as The Lunchbox clocks 10 years

On Instagram, Sutapa Sikdar penned a note while sharing a picture of the actor as The Lunchbox completed 10 years of its release recently. She said that looking at the poster that had Irrfan opening the lunchbox reminded her of their “smirk and “phir se aalu baingan hai re kaisi ulzhan”!! their iconic phrase which they used in college, which also reminded her of the actor’s real-life relationship with lunchboxes.

Stating that The Lunchbox played a huge role in Irrfan’s life, Sutapa reminisced a story of Irrfan’s childhood, “Irrfan went to a school called St.Paul in Jaipur( “English medium” because of his mother as she insisted though his father didn’t see the need.) and apparently everyone got white bread sandwiches ( brown bread was not in as yet ) and fancy jam rolls, etc while Irrfan got paranthas made by ammi and hated it and dreaded to open the lunch box in school in inferiority complex injected by this perception as if sandwiches were an emblem of upper class. Ironically years later he hated his children having bread for breakfast.” She added that years later, nobody knew a lunchbox would be iconic in his work and change his life personally too and added “All childhood trauma gone”.

Notably, actress Konkona Sensharma reacted to the post by saying, “So beautiful, thanks for sharing with us”, to which Sutapa said, “thanks for reading the loong post”.

Sutapa talks about ‘notes’ in The Lunchbox

She stated that the notes in The Lunchbox reminded her of her putting notes in her kids’ tiffin boxes and how they would be elated about it. Irrfan also rejoiced as he never got the feeling from his mother and her ways of showering love were different than what young Irrfan expected. “He couldn’t show it to the world so he would open the lunch box carefully and trying to normalize the excitement kind of expression while reading the notes from Nimrat in the lunch box,” she added in her post.

