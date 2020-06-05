Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa remembers him on World Environment Day; Shares PIC of tree planted by the late actor

Irrfan Khan has left behind a deep void in Bollywood post his demise in 29th April 2020. His wife Sutapa Sikdar has now shared a post remembering him on World Environment Day.

Bollywood has faced tremendous loss this year after the demise of three inevitable gems of the industry –Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan. Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on 29th April after succumbing to his deteriorating health condition. The 53-year old actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in 2018 and was receiving treatment for the same for a long time. He has left behind a void that will be impossible to fill in the industry by anyone else.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has now been trying to keep his memories alive the glimpses of which are shared on social media too from time to time. Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the late actor’s wife remembers him yet again. Sikdar has shared pictures of a tree that was planted by him a long time back in the year 2016. She writes, “What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

As Mumbai witnessed its first rains, the star wife remembered Irrfan yet again and shared a few throwback pictures of the late actor. In one of the pictures, he could be seen drenched in the waters and enjoying the same. Talking about Irrfan Khan, the late actor’s last movie was Angrezi Medium that performed well at the box office despite. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles but it was actually Irrfan who stole the show.

