Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens a poetic note as she remembers the late actor after Mumbai's first rains

As it started raining in Mumbai, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to remember the late actor with throwback photos and a video.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, and left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai. A month after Irrfan’s demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to remember her late husband and the renowned actor with throwback photos. Even Irrfan’s son, Babil has been sharing some old photos and videos of his late father on social media and fans of the actor keep missing him. Recently, the Piku actor's wife Sutapa yet again shared a few throwback photos and a video of the late actor.

In the first picture, we can see Irrfan enjoying in water all drenched as he poses for the camera. The second picture is of a big tree that looks lovely and different in this weather and in the third picture, we can see the rain droplets falling on the lens of the camera while someone is capturing the beautiful weather. As Mumbai witnessed its first rain, Sutapa remembering those lovely days with Irrfan wrote, "Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.."

Also Read | Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar revisits old pics of the actor a month after his demise: Till we meet again

Irrfan’s demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. Not just the Bollywood stars, Hollywood stars too were left in a state of grief over the demise of the renowned actor. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in the days. For its treatment, Irrfan went to London. He returned to India and shot for Angrezi Medium in 2019. As per the latest reports, Irrfan also shot for Sapna Didi that also starred for 3 days, before his health deteriorated.

Check out Sutapa Sikdar's post here:

Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.. Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×