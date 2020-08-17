Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers Nishikant Kamat as a 'rooted man': He will be in my heart always

Nishikant Kamat had been battling with liver cirrhosis for a long time. The noted filmmaker passed away on Monday aged 50 years.

Nishikant Kamat who is accredited with directing masterpieces like Drishyam and Madaari has unfortunately passed away at the age of 50. The noted filmmaker had been diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other related secondary infections. Kamat was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad a few days back and was reportedly in critical condition. Numerous celebs have mourned the demise of the filmmaker on social media. Late Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has also paid her last tribute to him.

For the unversed, Sikdar and Kamat had collaborated for the Irrfan Khan starrer Madaari. Talking about the same, she says that the movie will always be remembered by her not only because it happens to be her first project as a producer but because the two of them connected personally. She further states that the filmmaker will be in her heart owing to his straightforwardness, hard work, and warmth. According to her, Kamat had the simplicity of a rooted man.

Sutapa Sikdar further describes the year 2020 as a horrendous one globally and personally. She also mentions that she is yet to come to terms with Irrfan Khan going away so soon. Meanwhile, their son Babil Khan has also paid tribute to Nishikant Kamat on Instagram. He writes, “Then there were those that chose to speak of change through cinema rather than words. I didn’t want to believe it. Bindas Bhai Nishi sir, thank you. I don’t know how to articulate anymore, I’m sorry. Here’s to you.”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Also Read: Nishikant Kamat passes away after liver cirrhosis battle: Bollywood celebs mourn demise of noted filmmaker

Share your comment ×