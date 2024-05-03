Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals his favorite song ft. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone; says, 'Life is just Tamasha...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

A few days ago marked Irrfan Khan’s fourth death anniversary. The iconic actor, who has worked in numerous acclaimed films, is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.

Sutapa shared a heartwarming post on her husband’s death anniversary on April 29, penning a note imagining a conversation between them if he were still here. Now, she has revealed Irrfan’s favorite song, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Sutapa Sikdar reveals Irrfan Khan’s favorite song from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha

Today, May 3, Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note of gratitude for the love she received for her recent post on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary. She wrote, “Thank you everyone for loving my imaginary conversation with @irrfan. grief makes people come together forming a bond!! Let's be there for each other in need!!”

Sutapa also used the song Agar Tum Saath Ho in the background of her story. She revealed, "Life is just #Tamasha let's live all the hues.. this song was irrfan's, and is still a favorite of mine."

Agar Tum Saath Ho is an emotional song from the 2015 movie Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The track has been composed by AR Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Have a look at Sutapa’s story!

Sutapa Sikdar’s heartfelt post for Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary

Earlier, Sutapa Sikdar expressed her feelings about the loss of her husband saying, “It’s 4 years three days since irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have LIVED without him added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness.”

She continued, “And then I thought but still I lived with him more. I knew him since 1984 so that makes it 36 years of knowing him more and definitely till I die I would have spent more time with him then without him. And then I thought if he was with me physically in 2024 what would have been our conversation like? Because that’s the most I miss.”

Sikdar then imagined what a conversation with the late actor would be like in 2024. Sutapa revealed that she would have asked him to watch the recent film Amar Singh Chamkila and collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh.

