Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals the reason why women found him 'sexy'

To know and understand Irrfan Khan, who is one of the most loved actors, Shubhra Gupta, a critic and an author, launched her book Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies in the national capital. Wife of late Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar, who is also an acclaimed writer herself and a producer, was also present at the event. There she revealed the reason why many women found the Haider actor sexy. Read on to find out.

Sutapa Sikdar reveals why Irrfan Khan was 'sexy'

During the event, Sutapa was asked to talk about the ‘sexy’ man she married, so her reply was, “He was sexy because he was a delicate and fragile man, and wasn’t your typical ‘beat them up’ macho man. So from the National School of Drama, those who knew him personally were aware he had a sex appeal. In my class quite a few dumb girls loved him.”

In fact, she continued and added that the reason why women found Irrfan very charming was because he respected women. According to Sutapa, the actor always shared a very special relationship with his co-actors, and this was ‘very sexy’. Though, during the event Sutapa also mentioned that women are also of the view that Dharmendra is the sexiest man. Lastly, she concluded that many women find it sexy - when somebody is sensible and also understands you.

About Tabu’s missing voice from the book

When the author, decided to talk about the same to other actors, she was amazed to see that everyone had the same opinion. But she stated that when she approached Tabu, she refused and said that “her heart is still broken and she will not be able to speak about it”. So, she shared that a very significant voice that was missing in her book was that of Tabu.

Tabu and Irrfan Khan have worked in many films such as The Namesake, Haider, Maqbool, Life of Pi, among others. There’s no doubt that the on-screen pairing of both the actors was a treat to the eyes.

Unfortunately, Irrfan Khan breathed his last in April 2020 and lost his life to a colon infection.

ALSO READ: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was upset with Irrfan Khan during Piku shoot? Wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals reason