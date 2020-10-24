Irrfan laughing his heart out with Homi Adajania, Kiku, Deepak in old BTS Angrezi Medium video is priceless

Irrfan passed away in April 2020 and his fans continue to remember him fondly. Recently, Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania shared a video of the late actor from the shooting days where they couldn't control their laughter in between shots.

Actor Irrfan left for his heavenly abode this year and left the entire cinema world in a state of grief. While his friends, family and colleagues continue to remember him fondly, every once in a while, fans stumble upon an endearing memory of the Angrezi Medium actor that leaves everyone emotional. Speaking of this, recently, Irrfan's last film director Homi Adajania dropped a video on social media where the actor along with his co-stars Deepak Dobriyal and Kiku Sharda could be seen in between shots and laughing uncontrollably.

Taking to his Instagram account, Homi shared the video and remembered the good ol' days with Irrfan and his co-stars. In the behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film, Deepak, Irrfan and Kiku along with Homi could be seen laughing their hearts out. The endearing memory of the late actor moved fans to tears as they remembered his hearty laughter with the same. Even Deepak Dorbiyal shared the video on his Instagram handle and remembered his late friend.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Homi wrote, "When you just can’t shoot anymore because you’re laughing too hard #laughingfits #laughtillyourbellyhurts #angrezimedium #irrfanforever #dineshvijan @maddockfilms #shootlife #throwback @deepakdobriyal1 @kikusharda @sikdarsutapa @babil.i.k." Fans were left emotional on seeing the video and took to the comments to request the director to re-release the film in theatres.

Take a look at Irrfan's video from Angrezi Medium sets:

Meanwhile, recently, Babil Khan also shared an endearing video of his mom Sutapa and late father Irrfan. In the video, Irrfan was seen holding wife Sutapa and singing to her 'mera saaya saath hoga.' The endearing video moved Irrfan's fans to tears as they recalled the late actor. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium. Often, his son Babil Khan share throwback photos of him that leave everyone emotional.

Credits :Homi Adajania Instagram

