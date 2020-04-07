Irrfan, Radhika & Angrezi Medium's cast are a happy bunch as they video call before film's digital premiere

Irrfan took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that Angrezi Medium will be making its digital premiere after suffering unfortunate fate at the box office.

Irrfan's comeback film Angrezi Medium suffered a rather unfortunate fate at the box office when it released last month. The timing of the release couldn't have been worse as states across the country began announcing partial lockdowns just a day before the film's release. The film which stars Radhika Madan alongside Irrfan ran in theatres for barely a week and managed to get hold of the box office how much ever it could. Irrfan took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that the film will be making its digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Turns out, before the film's premiere, the cast of Angrezi Medium got on a zoom call in these times of social distancing and celebrated the moment. The video call screenshot was shared by Radhika Madan on Instagram as she captioned it, "The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere." The video con call also included Irrfan. However, the actor refrained from using his camera. Others who were a part of the video call included producer Dinesh Vijan, director Homi Adajania, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, Deepak Dobriyal and Ranvir Shorey.

Apart from Radhika and Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia play pivotal roles. Fans were ecstatic with Irrfan's announcement about the film making its digital premiere. However, some hoped that it would re-release in theatres so that they can watch Irrfan on the big screen. Due to the actor's ailing health, he couldn't be present for promotions.

