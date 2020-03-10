Irrfan on the roles he plays: For the character to work for me, I have to find his emotional world

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Irrfan, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium, opens up about the characters and scripts he chooses and much more.

Irrfan has been the talk of the town since the announcement of his comeback in Angrezi Medium post his cancer treatment was made. Angrezi Medium is the story of a single father Champak played by Irrfan who is set to fulfill his daughter's (Radhika Madan) dream to study in London. However, certain misadventures lead him and his family on a new quest, one which renews their relationships and bonds. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal.

At the age of 21, Irrfan had lost his family and was in Jaipur. He was looking to go to NSD but had some financial issues. Talking about reliving his personal memories in Angrezi Medium the actor said to TNN that It was personal but from an entirely different perspective. His child in 'Angrezi Medium loses her mother when she is very young. Irrfan wasn’t. His was a crisis of whether to pursue his dream or take care of his responsibility. He further said, "For Champak the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not... perhaps it would have been my father’s dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do... Let the child fly!”

On playing different characters, Irrfan said that it’s important to find the moral center because otherwise, one would never be able to relate. To play a character’s inside world it’s important to find his moral fabric. He can’t be judgemental while looking at a character. For the character to work for him, he has to find his emotional world. Even if he played Hitler, he would need to find out what he does, how he does it and when he does what.

He further said that stories are beyond judgment. They are there to leave you with an impression sometimes sad, sometimes happy, sometimes touched, to leave you misty-eyed with a smile, or angry. That’s where one explores. There should be always room for the audience to explore beyond judgment. For that, he needs to connect very strongly with the character.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the theaters on 13th March 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

