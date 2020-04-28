Irrfan rushed to hospital after health deterioration; Admitted in ICU

Irrfan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, has been admitted in ICU after sudden health deterioration.

Bollywood actor Irrfan hasn’t been keeping well for quite some time now. And while his fans are constantly sending their prayers for the actor, the Angrezi Medium star has been making the headlines once again. However, for an unfortunate reason as it is reported that Irrfan has been hospitalised in Mumbai. According to a report published in Aaj Tak, the Life of Pi star was rushed to the hospital after his health deteriorated suddenly. Reportedly, he has been admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan recently lost his mother Saeeda Begum earlier this week. While his mother’s last rites took place in Jaipur. the Piku star attended the funeral through a video call given the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID 19 outbreak in India. It was reported that Irrfan also missed the funeral owing to his ill health and wasn’t able to travel outside Mumbai. To recall, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He even made the announcement about the same on social media with an emotional note. He wrote, “Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. In fact, he had travelled to London for the treatment and returned after a year.

Although he did make a comeback on the silver screen with Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, he stayed away from the promotions of the movie given his health conditions. As of now, there have been no updates about Irrfan’s health condition but we hope that the Qarib Qarib Singlle actor recovers soon.

