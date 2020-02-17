Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium & Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl exchange release dates; Deets Inside

Irrfan’s much awaited movie Angrezi Medium gets preponed by a week and will be releasing on March 13, 2020.

It hasn’t been long when the makers of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much awaited Angrezi Medium unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie. The movie, which is a sequel of Irrfan’s 2017 release Hindi Medium, marked the superstar’s return on the big screen after two years. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness Irrfan’s magic once again on the silver screen with Angrezi Medium release on March 20, this year, here comes an interesting update about this Homi Adajania directorial.

As per the recent announcement, Angrezi Medium has been preponed for release by a week. The Irrfan starrer will now be releasing on March 13, 2020. To note, this decision was made by producer Dinesh Vijan and ace filmmaker . Making the big announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter, KJo revealed that while Angrezi Medium will be releasing a week before, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was slated to release on March 13 has now been pushed to release on March 24, 2020. Explaining the mutual decision, the filmmaker wrote, “Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering.”

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/s9j6AkZkgn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the movie happens to be a heart-warming story of a father and a daughter and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in key roles. On the other hand, Gunjan Saxena happens to be a biopic on the Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena who played a key role in evacuating injured soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. The movie will feature Janhvi Kapoor playing the role of an IAF officer and also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

