Irrfan’s last audio message for fans ahead of Angrezi Medium trailer launch will leave you in tears; Check it

As Irrfan Khan breathed his last today, his last audio message for his fans will leave you with a heavy heart.

Irrfan Khan, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, is no more. The superstar has passed away due to colon infection at the age of 53. The news of Irrfan’s unfortunate demise has left the entire showbiz industry in shock and condolences have been pouring from all corners of the world. Each one of us is still in a partial state of denial and we do secretly hope that this turns out be a mere rumour or even a nightmare. After all, Indian Cinema can’t be the same after the loss of this maverick of modern Bollywood classics.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Irrfan Khan's Chocolate director fondly remembers his close friend: He loved to live his life

To note, Irrfan Khan made his last big screen appearance in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal early this year. The movie was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, after all, it marked Irrfan’s return to the silver screen after two years. However, after giving his ‘last’ performance for Angrezi Medium, Irrfan decided to stay away from the film’s promotions owing to his ill health. In fact, he even shared an audio message for his fans informing them about the same. And with the actor not being with us anymore, this last audio message by him is leaving the fans with a heavy heart.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan passes away: 5 interesting facts about the versatile actor that you must know

The audio message started with Irrfan saying, “Hello, brothers and sisters. I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.” He further spoke about being positive in life irrespective of hard situations. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you can make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you,” he added.

ALSO READ | Sridevi to Irrfan Khan: Bollywood stars who passed away and left the world heartbroken

Khan ended the voice note with a message, “Be kind to each other. And yes, wait for me.” Needless to say, these words will forever echo in the ears of his fans as Irrfan has indeed gone too soon. He was not a phenomenal actor who aced the art of pulling out every role with perfection, but Irrfan introduced the millennials to the depth of life and also to the profundity of the Indian cinema. He made sure to prove his mettle in the most unbelievable ways and watching him onscreen was a treat. And while this legendary actor is no more between us, we can’t help but cherish his golden memories.

Rest In Peace Legend!

Check out Irrfan’s last audio message below here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×