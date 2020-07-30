Irrfan’s son Babil Khan: I miss not giving a f*** about my surname; I don’t want to be judged by my religion

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan recently took to social media to express his thoughts on low-key Eid celebrations this year. He expressed that a couple of friends stopped talking to him and that he misses not being judged by his religion.

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan has been extremely active on social media post his father’s demise. He is known for expressing his thoughts openly and once again, he did the same in a series of notes on Instagram. Babil shared multiple stories as he expressed his take on the low key Eid celebrations this year as the holiday may be cancelled too. Commenting on a tweet related to this, Babil shared how some of his friends stopped talking to him and that he misses them the most.

Responding to a tweet that was about how Unlock3 guidelines may come out late and that Eid celebrations may be low-key, Irrfan’s son Babil expressed that he does not want to be judged by the surname or the religion he is born into. He mentioned that he just wants to be known as a human being like the rest of the population in India. Further, commenting on cancellation of Eid holiday, he said that Rakshabandhan’s holiday is still given. So he said with sarcasm that he will celebrate eid a day prior.

Further, he even mentioned that his team told him that if he addressed the topic of religion publicly, his career would be destroyed forever. Responding to this, Irrfan’s son said that he does not want to be afraid and that he wants to feel free. In one of his stories, he wrote, “Can’t even post anything of how I feel about the people in power without my whole f**king team telling me that it might end my career. Can you believe this? I’m scared, I’m afraid, I don’t want to be. I just want to feel free again. I don’t want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, l am a human being, just like the rest of the population of India.”

Here are Irrfan’s son Babil Khan’s stories:

Babil did not just stop there. Post sharing these stories, he received a lot of love from his followers and he shared the screenshots of his conversations with them. In one of the stories, he even expressed that if someone calls him an anti-national, after reading his stories, he will hurt them. He wrote, “I love india. Don’t you dare, call me an anti-nationalist, I promise you, I’m a boxer, I will break your nose.” Babil has often shared throwback photos and memories of his father on social media. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Babil even addressed the debate around star kids when a fan asked to boycott all star kids. Irrfan passed away in April this year.

