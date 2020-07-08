Irrfan’s son Babil Khan REVEALS the most important thing his father taught him as a student of cinema

Months after Irrfan’s demise, his son Babil Khan shared an important lesson his father taught him about cinema and how the late actor wanted Indian cinema to gain respect in the world.

Irrfan’s demise had left the entire nation is a state of shock. It was indeed one of the most heartbreaking news as the industry lost an actor who was the epitome of talent. Indeed, everyone felt that the Madaari actor was gone too soon. And while we continue to miss the legendary actor, his son Babil Khan penned a heartfelt note about Irrfan and spoke about how his father wanted to evolve Bollywood and wanted to create a different image for Indian cinema in the world.

Babil shared beautiful throwback pictures of the English Medium actor and wrote “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove myself as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments, I must inform about the Indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about Indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K Asif going.”

He further spoke about how Irrfan put his blood and sweat in elevating the art of acting but was defeated at the box office “by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy.” Babil also emphasised that the Indian audience refuse to evolve and are scared of getting their “delicate illusion of reality shattered”.

“All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again,” Babil added.

This isn’t all. The young man also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise and who it has become an ignition point for several political debates. While Babil resents the debates on the late actor’s demise, he feels, “if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace”.

Credits :Instagram

