Irrfan’s’ son Babil Khan shares an unseen PHOTO of his parents & pens an ode: I wish I could fit in your shoes

Irrfan's son Babil Khan has been sharing throwback photos of his late father on social media. Recently, he shared an unseen photo of his parents on social media and expressed his love for his mom Sutapa Sikdar in a note.

It has been a few months to the demise of the talented star Irrfan and his fans continue to miss his presence. His wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan often keep sharing unseen photos of the late Angrezi Medium actor with fans that leave everyone overwhelmed. A day back, Sutapa shared how she misses Irrfan with a beautiful post and now, his son, Babil took to social media to drop a heartfelt ode to his parents along with a beautiful photo of the two.

Babil has been sharing his thoughts via his social media account and has so far, impressed the netizens with it. Once again, Babil tugged at the heart of late Irrfan’s fans with a beautiful ode that he wrote for his parents. Along with this, Babil shared an unseen photo of his father Irrfan with mom Sutapa. In the photo, we can see late Irrfan sitting on a chair while his wife could be seen standing next to him. The candid monochrome photo reminded everyone of the good times/

In his poem, Babil expressed how much he loved and cared for his mom and that he missed his father who has gone too far now. With an emotional ode, Babil expressed what his father Irrfan’s absence made him feel and also penned about seeing his mother cry post the legendary actor’s demise. A part of Babil’s poem read, “I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For,never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. )”

Here is Babil Khan’s post for Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar:

With it, Babil even shared throwback photos of himself and his brother Ayaan. Meanwhile, a few days back, Irrfan’s son shared a video in which he thanked everyone for their support post Irrfan’s demise and how no one let him feel alone. Irrfan passed away back in April after his health deteriorated. The actor had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in 2017, after which he headed to London for treatment. However, he passed away this year. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal.

