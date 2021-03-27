  1. Home
Irrfan’s sons Babil Khan & Ayaan Khan take their father’s legacy forward as they collaborate for music album

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan has shared videos of his collaboration with younger brother Ayaan on social media and they are unmissable
Mumbai
Irrfan’s sons Babil Khan & Ayaan Khan take their father’s legacy forward as they collaborate for music album
Irrfan’s unfortunate demise on April 29 last year was one of the most heartbreaking incidents which not just left his family in a state of deep shock but also his massive fan following finds it hard to get in terms with his absence in the industry and on the silver screen. Ever since then, the Angrezi Medium star’s elder son Babil Khan has been taking it to social media as he has been sharing heartfelt throwback pics on social media. And now, the late actor’s sons (Babil and Ayaan) are planning to take forward his legacy.

Wondering how? Well, Babil is working on a music album with his younger brother Ayaan Khan to pay a tribute to his late father and he made the announcement on social media. In fact, taking to his Instagram stories, Babil shared videos of himself working with Ayaan. In the caption, he wrote, “That instant better quality when you're working with your brother who's also a music producer. What could be better for Baba's legacy if me and my bro drop an album on y'all. New music coming through after some acting jobs. Hah you can see me stop when I messed that last note.”

Check out Babil Khan’s IG story here:

For the uninitiated, Irrfan had died after a long battle with cancer. He was last seen in Homi Adajania’s 2020 directorial Angrezi Medium which also featured Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. Interestingly, the movie marked Irrfan’s first collaboration with Kareena and Radhika.

