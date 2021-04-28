Irrfan’s wife Sutapa reveals late actor wanted to work with son Babil Khan: He was looking a script for him

Irrfan Khan, the celebrated gem of Bollywood, passed away last year. His wife Sutapa Sikdar shared how much the late actor had dreamt of working with his son Babil Khan in a recent interview.

Last year on April 29, one of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode. His sudden demise was a shock for the whole nation. The void which he left still remains, especially for his family. His wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil Khan and are yet to overcome his demise. The late actor was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour which was diagnosed in 2018. He stayed in London also for the treatment. The late actor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead role.

And now it is going to be a year since cinema lost its gem. Talking to The Times of India, his wife Sutapa shared some insight about how Irrfan was planning to work with his son Babil. She said that the late actor was looking for a script for his son. Sutapa revealed that Irrfan was planning things including a film with his son and hence, his demise came as a shock. She revealed what Irrfan said about working with Babil. Sutapa said,“‘If Babil only wants to do films then this film will change many things. I (Irrfan) want to do this film with him. I would like to act or direct.’ He was not prepared, he was planning things for his son’s career and then suddenly.” She revealed that the film was about a coach who trains some specially-abled children for a football tournament and how they win.

While the dream of many fans of seeing Irrfan with his son on screen remains unfulfilled as the actor passed away in April 2020, Babil did announce his debut recently in a film titled 'Qala'. The film also features Triptii Dimri in the lead role and will be released on Netflix. The film is in collaboration with the creative powerhouse Clean Slate Filmz ( and Karnesh Sharma's production house) and will be helmed by director Anvitaa Dutt.

