Irrfan’s wife Sutapa says ‘loneliness is strong’ in his absence: Difficult to figure out a life without him

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa talks about her one-year journey without the actor. She still feels that he is around her.

The year 2020 will be marked in history. Right from the Coronavirus pandemic hitting the world to the entertainment industry losing many of its gems, it wasn't a great year. Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, will always be remembered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood. His death came as a shock for his fans. It was heartbreaking to lose an actor like him. But the most difficult journey was for his wife Sutapa Sikdar. She had lost her loved one.

Talking to The Times of India, she mentioned how she is coping with life without the actor. “The loneliness is very strong. We were not very social and did not have many friends. It was always a two-people unit (Me and he). When he was alive he used to work a lot so I am used to being alone. But whenever there is leisure or free time, it was everything to do with him. After he would return from the shoot we would see a film or talk. Life revolved around him and along with him. It is very difficult to figure out a life without him,” she added.

She further says, “Two months before he passed away, we were planning a holiday. Doctors kept on telling me that this is going to happen anytime but I always had hope that he will recover. I still feel that he is around me.”

Meanwhile, late actor’s son Babil is all set to make his acting debut. He will be seen in the film Qala. Babil had announced on Instagram and wrote, “I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart.” The film also stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role.

Also Read: Irrfan’s wife Sutapa reveals late actor wanted to work with son Babil Khan: He was looking a script for him

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×