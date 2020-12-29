Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens special note as she shares The Song of Scorpions poster: Never the last time

Irrfan breathed his last in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The Song of Sikdar is touted to be his last movie which will hit the silver screens in 2021.

Irrfan’s unfortunate demise was one of the most heartbreaking moments of 2020. The actor, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and enjoyed a massive fan following across the world. Needless to say, his fans are missing his presence on the silver screen. Amid this, here comes a big surprise for Irrfan’s fans as he will be seen taking over the silver screen one last time in Anup Singh’s The Song of Scorpions.

And while it is a heartwarming moment for Irrfan’s fans, his wife Sutapa Sikdar took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie. The poster featured Irrfan and it was enough to touch the deepest corners of one’s heart. While The Song of Scorpions is touted to be Irrfan’s last film, Sutapa stated that there is never the last time. In fact, she penned a heartfelt note in the caption and wrote, “A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime.”

Take a look at Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar’s Instagram post as she shares the poster of The Song of Scorpions:

Earlier, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan had also shared the motion poster of the movie. The motion poster began with the message which read as “a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time.” He captioned the post as, “One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions.” To note, The Song of Scorpions was premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017 and will hit the theatres next year.

