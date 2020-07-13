  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor with a heartwarming post: Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar

Sutapa Sikdar, who has been sharing heartwarming posts since Irrfan’s demise, posted another beautiful post remembering the late actor.
2606 reads Mumbai
Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor with a heartwarming post: Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bharIrrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor with a heartwarming post: Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been over two months since Irrfan breathed his last and Bollywood lost one of its shiniest stars. The fans continue to pay tribute to the legendary actor on social media. In fact, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had also been sharing heartfelt posts remembering the English Medium star and it often leave us with tears in our eyes. Recently, the lady once again grabbed the eyeballs after she once again shared an emotional post for her late husband on Instagram.

This time, Sutapa posted a beautiful picture of Kamini plant placed in the balcony. While clicking the picture, she was certainly thinking about the Paan Singh Tomar actor and the caption proves it in every way as she mentioned how she kept missing her late husband throughout the night and how the fragrance of the flowers kept the memories alive. Sutapa wrote, “#rahennarahenhummehkakarenge #kaminiin our balcony.. yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar yeh khubsoo mehkati rahi raat bhar…”

Take a look at Sutapa Sikdar’s post for Irrfan:

Earlier, Sutapa Sikdar had also shared a rare pic of the actor as she reminisced about their quality time together along with their eldest son Baabil, when they visited the mighty Teesta River in North Bengal. Along with the fond memories, Sutapa also shared a rare photo of Irrfan.  In the photo, Irrfan can be seen wearing a printed shirt as he sits next to a bike. In the series of photos, Sutapa also shared a heartwarming photo with her son Baabil alongside the river. She wrote about how the mother-son duo had visited Teesta River when Irrfan was shooting for Qarib Qarib Single.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Tragic end of a real life love story. No words.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement