Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor with a heartwarming post: Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar

Sutapa Sikdar, who has been sharing heartwarming posts since Irrfan’s demise, posted another beautiful post remembering the late actor.

It’s been over two months since Irrfan breathed his last and Bollywood lost one of its shiniest stars. The fans continue to pay tribute to the legendary actor on social media. In fact, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had also been sharing heartfelt posts remembering the English Medium star and it often leave us with tears in our eyes. Recently, the lady once again grabbed the eyeballs after she once again shared an emotional post for her late husband on Instagram.

This time, Sutapa posted a beautiful picture of Kamini plant placed in the balcony. While clicking the picture, she was certainly thinking about the Paan Singh Tomar actor and the caption proves it in every way as she mentioned how she kept missing her late husband throughout the night and how the fragrance of the flowers kept the memories alive. Sutapa wrote, “#rahennarahenhummehkakarenge #kaminiin our balcony.. yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar yeh khubsoo mehkati rahi raat bhar…”

Take a look at Sutapa Sikdar’s post for Irrfan:

Earlier, Sutapa Sikdar had also shared a rare pic of the actor as she reminisced about their quality time together along with their eldest son Baabil, when they visited the mighty Teesta River in North Bengal. Along with the fond memories, Sutapa also shared a rare photo of Irrfan. In the photo, Irrfan can be seen wearing a printed shirt as he sits next to a bike. In the series of photos, Sutapa also shared a heartwarming photo with her son Baabil alongside the river. She wrote about how the mother-son duo had visited Teesta River when Irrfan was shooting for Qarib Qarib Single.

ALSO READ Sutapa Sikdar shares rare pic of late actor Irrfan as she reminisces their visit to the majestic Teesta River

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×