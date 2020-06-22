Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers the late actor; Shares a beautiful picture of lotuses planted by him

It’s been almost two months since Irrfan breathed his last and his wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an emotional post remembering the late actor.

Irrfan’s unfortunate demise did leave his fans heartbroken. The legendary actor passed away on April 29 this year after a long battle with cancer. While his fans continue to miss the actor and remember him with his movies, our heart does go out to Irrfan’s wife and sons Babil Khan and Ayan Khan. It has indeed been a difficult time for the Paan Singh Tomar actor’s family. Recently, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar once again remembered her late husband and shared an emotional note on social media.

Sutapa shared a beautiful picture of a mini pond with blooming lotuses on Instagram. Interestingly, these lotuses were planted by the Hindi Medium actor. In the caption, Sutapa wrote about how Irrfan had put in a lot of efforts to bring these beautiful flowers to life and helped them bloom. She wrote that these flowers do remember him. “The lotuses remember you Irrfan. you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains#naturelove#alluniverseisone,” she wrote.

Take a look at Sutapa Sikdar’s post remembering late husband Irrfan:

Talking about Irrfan, the actor had breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai. To recall, His mother had passed away just a few days before his own demise. Irrfan’s demise shocked Bollywood and even Hollywood stars could not control their grief. Many remembered the legendary actor and his wife Sutapa Sikdar also shared a post remembering him on his first month death anniversary. On the work front, He was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

