Irrfan's Haasil director Tigmanshu Dhulia reveals WHY the actor's National Award was delayed by nine years

Irrfan left a deep void when he passed away on 29 April after battling neuroendocrine tumor for two years almost. The talented actor's demise was mourned not just by the film fraternity in India but by Hollywood as well. Irrfan's close family friend and Haasil director Tigmanshu Dhulia recently spoke about his and the actor's films and revealed why it took almost nine years for the 'Piku' actor to recieve a National Award.

Speaking to News18 in an interview, Tigmashu said, "Haasil was a very tough film to make and a very tough film to release also. And right from when I got the idea till when the film was released, Irrfan was a part of the journey. He had faith in the film. When he saw the first cut, he said this character is not going to die soon. Which was so true." Irrfan left an indelible impression with his performance in Haasil. It is undoubtedly considered to be one of his best films.

Talking about Irrfan’s performance, Tigmanshu revealed, "He did not get the National Award because I had a fight with the producer. So out of revenge, he (producer) did not send it (Haasil) for the National Awards, which was a huge blow. I’m sure Irrfan would have got it in 2004. So that delay of nine years, I think that’s what he must be talking about."

Irrfan ended up winning the National Award for Best Actor for Paan Singh Tomar which was also directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Speaking about the late actor's achievements in the west, he said, "I don’t know what was going on in his mind. In the beginning, the struggle for him was also very hard. He was capable of achieving much more. Whatever he did achieve internationally, nobody, no Indian actor has achieved so much. That’s a huge leap from the other contemporary actors."

