Irrfan's mother Saeda Begum passes away at 95 due to prolonged illness

Bollywood actor Irrfan's mother leaves for heavenly abode at 95. May her soul rest in peace.

The world is currently dealing with tough times as the Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone stranded at homes. However, it is for the best of everyone that we stay home so that the novel COVID 19 virus can be fought with and we emerge out of this soon. None the less, a lot has been happening around the world and another sad news has hit the world right now. Actor Irrfan has lost his mother after suffering from prolonged illness.

On Saturday morning, Irrfan's mother, Saeda Begum left for heavenly abode at the age of 95. Irrfan and family hail from Jaipur and belong to the Nawab family of Tonk. His mother was not keeping well for a long time and died due to natural causes. As told by her younger son, , she was doing fine but her health deteriorated on Saturday morning and she breathed her last at their home in Jaipur. Due to the ongoing lockdown, Irrfan will not be able to fly home, suggest reports.

May her soul rest in peace and more power to Irrfan and his family in these difficult times.

Credits :ANI

