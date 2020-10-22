  1. Home
Irrfan's son Babil gets emotional while dropping his mom at airport; Posts late dad’s video of singing to her

Irrfan's son Babil Khan often shared old videos of his late father on social media. On Thursday, Babil shared a video before dropping his mom at the airport that will leave you teary-eyed.
31021 reads Mumbai
Irrfan Khan with wife SutapaIrrfan's son Babil gets emotional while dropping his mom at airport; Posts late dad’s video of singing to her
Actor Irrfan Khan passed away back in April 2020 and his demise left everyone in the world of cinema saddened. Losing a talented star like Irrfan made cinema lovers feel a void that will never be filled for them. However, his son Babil Khan often shares old memories of his father on social media that leave fans emotional and make them miss the star. One such video was shared by Babil on his social media handle today where one could see Irrfan from the happier times with wife Sutapa. The late star's son got emotional as he was dropping off his mom at the airport, this time, all alone.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a video where Irrfan was seen with Sutapa walking in London. The video seemed from the sets of Angrezi Medium and Irrfan looked elated to be spending time with his wife. He could be seen holding on to her and singing with her the song 'Mera Saaya Saath Hoga' from the old Hindi movie. The actor in the video asked Sutapa 'Mera Saya ya Tera Saya?' as they walked together and enjoyed a light moment together. 

Sharing the video, an emotional Babil captioned it as, "Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(" Soon celebs too started commenting on the video and were all hearts for the legendary actor who left everyone too soon. 

Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, and left the world in grief. Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and later, he went to London to seek treatment for the same. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and others. Babil often remembers his dad with old photos and videos and shares them on social media, leaving fans emotional. 

