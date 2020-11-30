Irrfan's son Babil Khan on Farmers Protest: Everyone tells me to stay shush, to just watch & move on, but why?

Irrfan's son Babil Khan often shares his thoughts on issues in the country. Recently, he shared his thoughts over the Farmers Protest in the country and questioned why is everyone asking him to keep quiet about it.

Currently, the farmers from Punjab have been protesting against recent agricultural bills that have been passed by the parliament in its session. Owing to the same, many of them from Punjab have travelled to New Delhi and the forces from Police have been handling the protesters amid the pandemic. Amid this, many celebs have spoken up against the treatment of farmers and now, Irrfan's son Babil Khan has shared photos from the protest in an Instagram post and expressed his opinion over it.

Sharing the photos of Farmers being stopped with tear gas and water cannons, Babil questioned the treatment of those 'who feed the nation.' Further, he also expressed that he was being asked by all near and dear ones to keep quiet on the matter. However, he questioned as to why he should not say something. Along with his note, he shared photos from the protest that is going on in New Delhi in which Farmers were being stopped with water cannons.

Sharing the photos, Babil wrote, ""Hindustan ke Haq ka pani jo Pakistan mein beh jaata hai, ab vo boond boond pani rok kar ke, mein hindustan ke kisano ke liye laaoonga." They didn’t say it would be in water cannons. Apparently now we’re okay with beating up the hands that feed the country. Of course people around me tell me to stay shush, everyone tells me to stay shush, to just watch and move on, but why?"

Take a look at Irrfan's son's note:

Meanwhile, Babil has been quite vocal about issues and previously also he had raised his voice when Eid celebrations were kept low-key amid the pandemic. Besides this, he often remembers his late father on social media with his throwback photos and videos. Recently, he shared how Irrfan used to make a meme on himself and share it with him.

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

