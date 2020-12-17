  1. Home
Irrfan's son Babil Khan lights up the internet with a sweet throwback PHOTO of his 'Baba' with a furry friend

Babil Khan has been treating Irrfan's fans with throwback photos of his late father. On Thursday, Babil shared a cute photo of Irrfan from his shoot days with a dog and left netizens emotional.
2020 surely has been a testing year for all and for the world of showbiz, it has been detrimental as one of the most talented stars, Irrfan passed away in April. The late actor left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of actors. His son, Babil Khan, often remembers his 'Baba' via throwback photos and shares them on social media. And today, he dropped a cute old photo of his late dad from one of his film shoots with a cute furry friend and left everyone in awe. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil recalled how his dad posed with a friend's pet dog, Bassu, while working on a film titled 'Blackmail.' In the throwback photo, Irrfan could be seen lying comfortably on a couch with the cute little pet dog sitting over his chest. As he clicked the selfie, Irrfan looked straight at the camera and the dog too could be seen posing for the photo. Remembering him, Babil shared the photo and left the internet emotional.

Sharing it, Babil wrote, "A sweet one for his fans. Bassu (@mann012 ‘s puppy) and Baba, Blackmail, 2017." 

Take a look at Babil's post about Irrfan:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Meanwhile, Babil often gives fans a glimpse into late actor's life. He even had shared photos of his father's house and shared stories of how he would spend hours prepping for his films in the same. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was last seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Also Read|Irrfan Khan's son Babil says late actor 'liked it wild' as he shares PHOTOS of his grave in Mumbai

