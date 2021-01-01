Irrfan's son Babil Khan misses him as he moves on to New Year 2021: Without you, still with your compassion

Irrfan's son Babil Khan remembered his 'baba' as the New Year 2021 dawned upon the world. Penning a wish for 'public' on New Year, Babil dropped an emotional note for his late dad.

2020 was a tough year for everyone, including Bollywood as many talented stars left for their heavenly abode and it broke many hearts. Speaking of this, Irrfan also passed away in April 2020 and left fans shocked and grieving. Now, as his family steps into the new year 2021, they've been remembering him. His son, Babil Khan, who often posts throwback photos and videos of his late father, took to social media to wish all on the New Year 2021 but also remembered Irrfan on the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared throwback photos with his dad that will leave you nostalgic. In one of the photos, we can see late Irrfan laughing and chatting with his son. In another photo, we can see the father-son lying on the bed after a hard day's work. Seeing the photos of the late actor, many of his fans were left emotional. But, it was Babil's sweet note that tugged at everyone's heart as he remembered his father while moving into a new year.

Sharing the photos, Irrfan's son wrote, "On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!" Many fans poured wishes in the comments and remembered the late legend in their prayers as they moved onto 2021.

Meanwhile, on the last day of 2020, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also penned a gut-wrenching note for her late husband and shared unseen photos of him. Seeing those, the internet could not control their emotions and were left overwhelmed. Fans of the late actor will get to see him one more time in his last film, The Song of Scorpions, which is all set for theatrical release in 2021. Recently, Babil shared a poster of the same on social media. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, and it left everyone heartbroken. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan.

