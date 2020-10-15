Irrfan's son Babil Khan recalls him with an endearing memory by the lake: Love the way you shake my soul still

Late actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan often shares fond memories about his father on social media. Recently, he recalled how his father turned photographer for him by a lake and penned a heartwarming note for him.

This year, Indian cinema lost one of its greatest talents Irrfan and his fans continue to remember him through his works. However, his son, Babil Khan often shares sweet memories with his late father on his social media handle that come as a treat for all his fans. From penning heartfelt notes to taking fans inside his dad's house in Mumbai, Babil has been remembering Irrfan fondly on social media. Now, he dropped yet another endearing memory with his late father and it will leave you in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a fond memory with his late father by the lake. In the photo, a young Babil could be seen sitting beside his father. Irrfan could be seen lying next to him while he held a camera in his hand and tried to capture his son in the frame. One could see Babil's smile while spending time with his father in the photo. The heartwarming photo evoked a response from his mother Sutapa Sikdar too who said that she still has the sweater that Babil is seen wearing in the picture.

With the photo, Babil wrote, "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said “that’s all you have to do.” I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you."

Take a look at Babil Khan's note for late Irrfan:

Meanwhile, since Irrfan's demise, Babil has been sharing sweet anecdotes about his father on social media with his fans. The late actor's fans love every bit of it and often shower love on Babil too. Recently, Babil had even shared photos of his father's grave covered with flowers and it left fans emotional. Irrfan passed away in April and it left the entire nation shocked. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Credits :Babil Khan Instagram

