Irrfan's son Babil pays homage to Dilip Kumar; Says 'Baba & I were overwhelmed' on getting his signed book

One of the greatest legends of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away this week on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. The senior actor was one of the most respected stars in the history of Indian cinema and even other legends like Irrfan Khan looked up to him. Remembering how his late father Irrfan was 'awestruck' by Dilip Kumar, his son Babil Khan has paid a tribute to the legendary 98-year-old actor who left for his heavenly abode this week. Not just this, Babil shared photos of Dilip Kumar's autobiography that was signed and sent to him and Irrfan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a heartfelt note and revealed he was prepping for his project Qala at his farmhouse when he got to know about Dilip Kumar's demise. He wrote, "I was at our farmhouse, preparing for ‘Qala’ when I got the news, how ashamed I was to just drop a little story for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety. I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was ‘Andaz’. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song ‘Toote na dil Toote na’ , I knew I was in love."

Further, expressing how he and his family were in love with the legendary actor, Babil continued, "I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time. | When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels." Irrfan's son went on to pray for the legendary's actor's soul in his note. He also expressed gratitude to him for his 'immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to ‘acting’'.

Back in the day, in a chat with Indian Express, Irrfan had spoken highly about Dilip Kumar and how his performances gave him a direction in the field of acting. Further, in a chat with Hindustan Times back in the day, Irrfan had called the late legend, 'Perfect combination of an actor and a star'.

Now, his son expressed how the legendary actor also left an impact on him just like his father as he paid a tribute to him. Dilip Kumar's demise left the nation saddened. , , Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others had paid their last respects to the late legend at his funeral on July 7, 2021. He was laid to rest with full state honour. He is survived by wife Saira Banu.

