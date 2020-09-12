Irrfan's son Babil revisits Angrezi Medium pics as he's off to London: Last time I left, Baba was still there

Irrfan passed away in April 2020 and left his fans deeply saddened. His son Babil Khan often shares photos of his father with sweet anecdotes about him. Recently, Babil recalled how Irrfan was still around the last time he left for London.

Actor Irrfan Khan's demise in 2020 was among the saddest things for all cinema lovers. The actor passed away in April 2020 after his battle with neuroendocrine tumour. However, post his demise, his son Babil Khan keeps sharing sweet anecdotes about his father on his Instagram account and fans love it. Once again, Babil shared some endearing photos of his father on social media from the behind-the-scenes of Angrezi Medium and recalled that the last time he left for London, his father was still around.

Babil was all set to head back to London and recalled how last time, around the same time, his father was there with him. He recalled the sweet memories that they shared on the sets of the film and shared that it is not just his father that he has lost. He captioned the photos as, "Off to London. One more year. Last time I left was about this time and baba was still there, it’s weird this time, and it’s not just Baba I’ve lost. (2nd, 3rd Angrezi medium bts)."

Seeing the old photos of Irrfan with Babil as they shared a light moment between shots, left netizens emotional. Many sent Babil love and good wishes as he headed back to London.

Take a look at Irrfan and Babil's photos:

Recently, Babil was asked by a fan to not join Bollywood as it is 'toxic.' The star kid had an epic reply to the fan as he claimed that the wave of change has hit the industry and that he hoped to make the country proud one day. Babil wrote, "Bollywood is changing, I hope to make you proud of Indian cinema one day." Irrfan's son keeps sharing photos of his late father and fans express their love for him often in the comments. Irrfan's last film before his demise was Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

