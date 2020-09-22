Irrfan's wife Sutapa hugs and bids adieu to son Babil Khan at airport: You have seen them grow & then they go

Irrfan's son recently jetted off to London and shared a post on social media about leaving with his dad's photos. Now, Irrfan's wife Sutapa penned a sweet note for son Babil as she hugged him at the airport before his flight.

Actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan has been remembering his late father on social media via old photos and often shares anecdotes about him with them. Now, after spending time at home, Babil was off to London. But, this time, sans his father Irrfan. A few weeks back, Babil had even shared a note with throwback photos from Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and mentioned that this time when he goes to London, he won't be there with him. Amid this, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also shared a heartfelt goodbye note for son Babil as he jetted off to London.

Taking to Instagram, Sutapa shared a photo with Babil as they stood in front of the airport. In the photo, Irrfan's wife was seen hugging her son in an endearing manner before he jetted off to London. Babil, on the other hand, was seen hugging his mom back and smiling away. Along with the sweet and endearing click, Sutapa quoted Kahlil Gibran and bid her son adieu as he was off to London for studies.

Sutapa wrote, "You have seen them grow and then they go. "Travel and tell no one live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things. '#kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove." The endearing picture left netizens emotional as Babil jetted off to London.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Babil shared a couple of photos of late father Irrfan and slammed all trolls who had attacked him on social media after he took a stand for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after allegations were levelled against him by Payal Ghosh. Babil has been vocal about his thoughts on social media and often remembers his father on social media via old photos and stories.

