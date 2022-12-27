Is 76-year-old Cher engaged to 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards? Read about their love story, 5 points
76-year-old American music sensation Cher is engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards, if reports are to be believed. Here are the top developments in the story.
American pop icon Cher is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend Alexander Edwards if news reports are to be believed. On December 25, on the occasion of Christmas, the pop icon shared a glimpse of her Christmas present making fans wonder if she's headed down the aisle.
Let us break down the eventful journey of their love story.
1. Cher is engaged to her boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Taking to Twitter, Cher dropped a cryptic post in which a photo of a diamond ring was attached. She was holding her diamond ring box with her hands. However, she diverted her attention toward her nail paint instead of her ring. Here is how. “I posted this cause his nails are so cool,” she captioned her tweet. Have a look.
Later, she wrote, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E”.
Though these messages do not officially confirm that the two lovebirds are engaged, fans are speculating that they are now engaged.
2. When did Cher confirm her relationship with Alexander?
Cher confirmed her relationship with Alexander last month. The Believe singer shared a photo of herself standing tall with Edwards on her Twitter handle. Harper Bazaar reported that “she and Edwards met during Paris Fashion Week, which took place from late September to early October, and during which Cher famously walked the runway and closed Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show hand in hand with creative director Olivier Rousteing.”
“Cher also blushed about her partner in her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she said that she has no problem with their 40-year age gap,” reported the publication.
3. Cher opens up on her 40-year age gap with Alexander
Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Alexander said, “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great," she said and added, "I don't give men qualities they don't deserve, but he's very kind, he's very smart, he's very talented, and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome."
"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much. I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody," the American singing sensation said.
4. Cher and her marital status
Prior to dating Alexander, Cher was previously married twice. At first, she was first to singer Sonny Bono (from 1964 to 1975), and then to singer Gregg Allman (from 1975 to 1979).
5. Who is Alexander Edwards?
Alexander Edwards is a music executive of a popular firm. He, in the past, grabbed headlines for being the ex-partner of popular TV actor Amber Rose. Edwards and Amber Rose share a three-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Later Amber and Edwards parted ways as Amber accused Edwards of cheating on her.
