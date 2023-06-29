Is Aamir Khan making his return to singing? Sona Mohapatra drops major hint

Is Aamir Khan making a return to singing? A recent video shared by singer Sona Mohapatra seemingly hinted at that. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist is currently on a break from work. After the release of his movie Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor said that he wants to spend time with his family and will only return to the big screen when he is “emotionally prepared.”

Aamir Khan is seen at a recording studio

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra shared a video where Aamir Khan is spotted inside a recording studio. The video also shows music composer Ram Sampath giving directions to the actor. Even though the 19 seconds video does not reveal much, fans are speculating that Aamir is going to make his comeback after his hiatus.

The video has gone viral on social media and Aamir Khan’s activities inside the studio sparked the curiosity of his fans who are waiting for an exciting project from the actor. However, no confirmation has been revealed on whether Aamir Khan is recording a song.

Aamir Khan’s past activity of singing

In 1998, Aamir Khan showcased his singing talent by lending his voice to the popular song Aati Kya Khandala in the movie Ghulam. He recorded the song with singer Alka Yagnik. The melody remains everyone’s favorite to date. Since then, he has not sung any song.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3 in Mumbai, Aamir Khan was asked about his future plan. Replying to the same, the 58-year-old actor said, “I haven’t signed any film yet. I just want to spend time with my family and I am doing just that. When I am emotionally ready to do a film, I will definitely do it.”

Work-wise, the actor was last seen in one of the controversial films, Laal Singh Chadha in 2022. The film faced huge criticism and was a failure at the box office. It was an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a key role. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena, the cast included Shah Rukh Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s THIS gesture for his guests left Gippy Grewal in awe; Find Out